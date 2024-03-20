Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Plans Variable Dividend of $0.63

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Formula Systems (1985) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

NASDAQ FORTY opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. Formula Systems has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula Systems (1985) ( NASDAQ:FORTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

