FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 42,438 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,438 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after buying an additional 369,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,882,000 after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after purchasing an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,816,000 after buying an additional 180,435 shares during the last quarter.

DFAX stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 476,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,302. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

