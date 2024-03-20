FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,098 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,227,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DISV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The stock had a trading volume of 262,315 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

