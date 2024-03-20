FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.22 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.62. 1,463,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,135. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.77. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

