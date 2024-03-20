FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $17.93 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,378 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. 8,155,682 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

