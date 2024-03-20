FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.72 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 617,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,782 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $21,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,340,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039,924 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.82. 320,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

