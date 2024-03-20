FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $23.92 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $23,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,750,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,896. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $61.18 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

