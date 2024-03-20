FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $83.10 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,843,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,131 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $83,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 147,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,075,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after buying an additional 39,056 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 651,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,668,000 after acquiring an additional 75,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 45,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. 1,073,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.