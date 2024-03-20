FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 71,358 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $44,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares during the last quarter.

DFEM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. 558,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

