FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after buying an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.00. The company had a trading volume of 609,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $182.01.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

