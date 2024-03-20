FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,506 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,801,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,959,898. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

