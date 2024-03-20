FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.94 on Wednesday, hitting $251.96. 1,878,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $252.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

