FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 702 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.1 %

COP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,583,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,523. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $93.26 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

