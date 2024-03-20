Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.14.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Forward Air
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air
Forward Air Stock Performance
Shares of FWRD opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $121.38.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Forward Air
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.