Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

