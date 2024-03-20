Forza X1 (FRZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.
Forza X1 Stock Up 14.4 %
NASDAQ:FRZA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 216,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,092. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.19.
Institutional Trading of Forza X1
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
About Forza X1
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forza X1
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Forza X1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forza X1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.