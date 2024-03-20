Forza X1 (FRZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th.

Forza X1 Stock Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:FRZA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.49. 216,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,092. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Forza X1

