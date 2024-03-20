Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is Vest Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,826 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Vest Financial LLC owned 0.24% of Franklin Resources worth $35,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. 3,861,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

