Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 0.8 %

Frontier Lithium stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

