Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:LITOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 729,900 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 14th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Frontier Lithium Trading Down 0.8 %
Frontier Lithium stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Frontier Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
