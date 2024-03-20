Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $23.23

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.23, but opened at $22.71. Frontline shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 427,939 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.06.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.36 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

