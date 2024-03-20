FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Stock Holdings Raised by FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May makes up approximately 10.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FMAY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $43.04. 35,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $514.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.