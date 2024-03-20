Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Insider Buys A$44,323.16 in Stock

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 37,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,323.16 ($29,159.97).
Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 22,046 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$25,683.59 ($16,897.10).
- On Thursday, March 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 19,367 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.17 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,601.29 ($14,869.27).
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.16 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,753.12 ($7,732.32).
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 22,132 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.13 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,898.50 ($16,380.59).
- On Tuesday, February 27th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 20,321 shares of Future Generation Australia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.12 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,759.52 ($14,973.37).
Future Generation Australia Stock Performance
Future Generation Australia Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Future Generation Australia
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.