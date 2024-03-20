FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Southern Company Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $70.20 on Monday. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

