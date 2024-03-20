G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

G999 (G999) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $0.02 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00081858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001389 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.