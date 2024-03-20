GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 4,710 shares.The stock last traded at $20.01 and had previously closed at $19.99.

GAMCO Investors Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $501.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.08.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 25.53%.

GAMCO Investors Dividend Announcement

About GAMCO Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

