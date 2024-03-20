Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 12-Month High at $482.24

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $482.24 and last traded at $476.67, with a volume of 29354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $477.02.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 618,235 shares in the company, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

