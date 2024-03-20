GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
JOB stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. Equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
