GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JOB stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. Equities analysts expect that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GEE Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 215,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in GEE Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

