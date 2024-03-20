General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1,115.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 63,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,071,000 after buying an additional 58,037 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,232. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $175.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.83.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

