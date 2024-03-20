General Motors (NYSE:GM) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.15

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.08, with a volume of 1487744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $233,219,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,026,000 after purchasing an additional 384,022 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,692,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.