Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Well Partners LLC grew its position in Genpact by 10.8% during the third quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 135,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 128,860.6% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 42,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 42,524 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 630.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.