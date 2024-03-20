Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Gentherm worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,330,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $176,989,000 after buying an additional 14,046 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,496,000 after buying an additional 97,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,173,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,678,000 after buying an additional 114,445 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,506. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.40 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

