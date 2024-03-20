Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Acquires £49,743.68 in Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd bought 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £49,743.68 ($63,327.41).

GEN stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 436.50 ($5.56). The company had a trading volume of 254,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,067.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 406.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 354.12. Genuit Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 436.50 ($5.56).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.11) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

