GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Exchange Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $40.08. 3,033,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,314,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

