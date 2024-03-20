Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $5.04. Getty Images shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 407,757 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 76,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $400,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,220,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,344,878.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

