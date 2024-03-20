Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.30

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.30 and last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 117394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.18.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5894886 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.31%.

Insider Transactions at Gibson Energy

In other news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. In other news, Director Khalid Muslih acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.