GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $29.52

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $30.33. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 874,090 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

