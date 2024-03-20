GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Up to $29.52

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $30.33. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 874,090 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.