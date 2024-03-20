Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.87

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 974488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Canada cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

