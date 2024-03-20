Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.87

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 974488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 27.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

