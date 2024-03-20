Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 2.1 %

GIL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.99. 2,567,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,577. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.