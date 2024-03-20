Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives $85.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $73.41 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $71.37 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock worth $1,277,726. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,743,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 7,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.