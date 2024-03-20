Glaukos Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Glaukos in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

NYSE GKOS opened at $87.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $49,261.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,262,586.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,450 shares of company stock worth $31,068,090 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

