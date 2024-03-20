Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILFree Report) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SIL stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.36. 111,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,124. The company has a market capitalization of $843.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

