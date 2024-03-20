Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.25

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 32189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

