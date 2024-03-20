GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $864,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $864,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI cut GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $118.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.62. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $119.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.