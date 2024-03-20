GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,597. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.38 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 102,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 378.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in GoHealth by 106.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 280,917 shares during the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

