Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $14.68

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.68, but opened at $14.33. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 502,518 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Gold Fields Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Analysts predict that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.1717 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Fields

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

