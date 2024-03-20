Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.28

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.28 and last traded at $55.28, with a volume of 33154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $933.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Granite Construction by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Granite Construction by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter.

About Granite Construction

(Get Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.