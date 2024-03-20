Grassi Investment Management Purchases 16,800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $3,152,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,422,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,443,236.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,159 shares of company stock worth $36,112,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.03.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

