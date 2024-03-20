Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of AJX stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Ajax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

