Grey Street Capital LLC Acquires 489 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Grey Street Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,220,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

