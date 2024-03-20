Grey Street Capital LLC Buys 150 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $684.20.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded up $129.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1,546.52. 3,179,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,974. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $819.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $1,815.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 2.82.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $116,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,381 shares of company stock valued at $73,401,816. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

