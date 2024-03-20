Grey Street Capital LLC Has $17.58 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 8.4% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $772.86. 2,027,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,130. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $714.46 and a 200 day moving average of $628.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.34 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

